August 18

FLOOD: An exhibition & lecture with Mike Nesbit

Omaha Standard Oil Building (500 South 18th Street)

Aiaomaha.org

To build awareness and intellectual discourse around architecture, a unique event will be hosted by the Architectural Institute of Architects (AIA) Omaha Section on this third Friday in August. Featuring Mike Nesbit, the event will not only include a lecture with the accomplished creative architect, but also an exhibition with works by Nesbit exploring the merge of art and industrial architecture. The aim of the exhibition is to display art outside of the traditional museum setting. The artist Nesbit is a native from LA who additionally works as a project designer at Morphosis. Past lecturers have traveled from New Orleans, New York, Lincoln and Boston for this series. It’s free to attend, but if you want to get a feel for the AIA lecture series before you make up your mind, you can easily see past video footage on their website.