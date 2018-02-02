× Expand Steve Joy, "Annunciation," 2017 24x34 Painting on Canvas+Panel

We in the Heartland know what it is like to be geographically and culturally ignored. After all, this IS “flyover country.” A similar term, the Forgotten Corner, is used in Great Britain for a small but picturesque area in the southeast of Cornwall.

Now more permanently grounded in Omaha, painter Steve Joy was raised in the Forgotten Corner of Cornwall and still keeps a house and studio there. He spent several months recently in his Cornwall studio, and the works in Gallery 72’s new exhibit, Paintings from the Forgotten Corner, are the results of that endeavor.

Joy’s paintings draw heavily from Byzantine, Russian and Greek icon paintings. Abstract, but carefully executed, they are known for their translucent and glowing color fields and modern composition that invokes spirituality and a classical history.

× Expand Steve Joy, "Annunciation (Study)" 2017 30x22 On Paper

His recent work specifically addresses certain periods of English history, more specifically the Elizabethan Period and the reign of King George III. He finds inspirations from Tudor and Elizabethan portraits of the sixteenth century, and works in contrasting and associative references to geometry, engineering, “Mayan Cosmology and recent NASA exploratory interplanetary vehicles.”

Concurrently, Joy starts a major show at Sioux City Arts Center, February 3 through May 6th, Icons, Elizabethans, and Elegies for a Mad King: Paintings by Steve Joy, with a reception February 3, from 5 -7 pm.

Paintings from the Forgotten Corner runs from February 9th through March 3rd with an opening reception Feb. 9 from 5-9 p.m. and a gallery talk Feb. 10 at 1:30 p.m. at Gallery 72 (1806 Vinton Street). For more details and gallery hours go to gallery72.com.