Let There Be 'Light'

"TRIPH" installation by Circus Family
Prepare to be amazed: Kaneko is once again planning to dazzle the senses with its latest museum-wide thematic exhibition combining art and science in light, opening Dec. 5 to the public.
With displays that are variously interactive, immersive, and interpretive, light promises both beauty and insight into the fields of optics, energy, conservation and light pollution.
"Ice Forms" by Corey Broman
Featured artists include: Omaha glass sculptor Corey Broman; San Diego multi-media artist Adam Belt; audio-visual designers Circus Family from the Netherlands; Minneapolis-based creative technologist Jason Webb; LA audio-visual installation artist Refik Anadol; dark sky video from the SKYGLOW project; and Oakland sculptor Taylor Dean Harrison.
As always with Kaneko’s multidisciplinary exhibitions, a host of local collaborators are involved in exhibition and program presentation. Expect an array of diverse contributions from practitioners of technology, music, dance and the like; keep up with offerings via their website, www.thekaneko.org.
REFIK ANADOL
"Infinity Room" by Refik Anadol
light opens at Kaneko on Tuesday, December 5 and runs through March 31, 2018. The museum, located at 1111 Jones Street, is open Tuesdays-Fridays from 12pm-8pm and on Saturdays from 11am-5pm. Guided tours of the exhibition are held on Tuesdays at 5:30pm and Fridays at 7pm. There is no admission fee.