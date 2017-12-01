Let There Be 'Light'

× Expand "TRIPH" installation by Circus Family

Prepare to be amazed: Kaneko is once again planning to dazzle the senses with its latest museum-wide thematic exhibition combining art and science in light, opening Dec. 5 to the public.

With displays that are variously interactive, immersive, and interpretive, light promises both beauty and insight into the fields of optics, energy, conservation and light pollution.

× Expand "Ice Forms" by Corey Broman

Featured artists include: Omaha glass sculptor Corey Broman; San Diego multi-media artist Adam Belt; audio-visual designers Circus Family from the Netherlands; Minneapolis-based creative technologist Jason Webb; LA audio-visual installation artist Refik Anadol; dark sky video from the SKYGLOW project; and Oakland sculptor Taylor Dean Harrison.

As always with Kaneko’s multidisciplinary exhibitions, a host of local collaborators are involved in exhibition and program presentation. Expect an array of diverse contributions from practitioners of technology, music, dance and the like; keep up with offerings via their website, www.thekaneko.org.

× Expand REFIK ANADOL "Infinity Room" by Refik Anadol

light opens at Kaneko on Tuesday, December 5 and runs through March 31, 2018. The museum, located at 1111 Jones Street, is open Tuesdays-Fridays from 12pm-8pm and on Saturdays from 11am-5pm. Guided tours of the exhibition are held on Tuesdays at 5:30pm and Fridays at 7pm. There is no admission fee.