× Expand Christopher Couse - ‘No Dick Pics Pls’

Historic love stories may seem a bit outdated today, but Petshop Gallery’s February show offers a look at romantic history in the making with Missed Connections a group exhibit featuring Ella Weber, Caitlin Little, BZZY LPS, Kelsea Brunner, Nathan Gurnon, Granny Oopsy and curated by Christopher Vaughn Couse.

The two-month long exhibit examines the way we maneuver love and heartbreak and search for our soulmates (or brief hookups) amidst a digital millennium through several mediums including photography, video and performance along with a companion piece—the introduction of a @bffmissedconnect Twitter account.

× Expand Ella Weber - ‘Blind Contour fish man from Tinder match’

The methods of wooing may have changed but the hope of love still remains. Come for the love, leave with the hope.

Missed Connections opens with a reception on Friday, February 2 from 7-10pm and runs through March 30 at Petshop Gallery, 2725 N 62nd Street. For more information, visit bensonfirstfriday.com.