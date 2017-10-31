Cross Currents

× Expand This three-person exhibit features the collaboration above titled "Rivers" highlighting the individual talents of Lori Elliott-Bartle, Marcia Joffe-Bouska and Tom Quest.

Artists Lori Elliott-Bartle, Marcia Joffe-Bouska, and Tom Quest joined forces in 2015 with the collaborative work, “Rivers, Roads, Remains.” Their effort was a musing on place, memory and connections to nature in the context of the built and natural environment of the Missouri River.

A new group effort at the Michael Phipps Gallery, opening Nov. 4 finds the three artists working off of those initial ideas to create a new piece called just “Rivers.” In the words of curator Alex Priest, “As a new iteration on the theme, each artist's hand plays in a role in shaping this work. Elliott-Bartle’s expressionist painting style flows past Joffe-Bouska’s glass tiles and found objects, while Quest’s ceramic work adds naturalistic texture all in various forms and in multiple moments.”

The exhibit features the initial original collaborative work and individual pieces by each, a culmination of the long alliance between these artists as well as an example of their personal growth.

The Michael Phipps Gallery is located on the first floor of the downtown branch of the Omaha Public Library. The opening Reception for the artists is Saturday, November 4th from 4- 6PM. Further information is available at the Facebook event page: Rivers Exhibition Opening Reception.