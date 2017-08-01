New American Arts Festival - Aug. 4

With the intention of creating advocacy and awareness around the contributions of the refugee community to Omaha, the New American Arts Festival will collaborate with Lutheran Family Services and Benson First Friday for this annual cultural fest. Now in its 4th year, the fest aims to gather artists from both performance and visual art through a stage line up and an exhibition. A list of performers include the Mexican Dance Academy, beat- box artist D-Wayne, Nepali dancers, Nepali Musician DB Tamang, Oscar Rios (Music of the Andes), and Umoja Choir (a Burundian Choir). In addition, guests can experience the street market and free workshops with Oma- ha Girls Rock, dancing and cooking but registration is encouraged. Visit their facebook page for details at facebook.com/newamericanartsfestival/ or just show up near Benson District, Maple Street & Military Ave. for all of the fun!

