Hullabaloo Music Festival

Hullabaloo returns this year with another stacked musical lineup, three days of camp- ing and nightly outdoor movie screenings. This year’s headliners include the one-and- only The Wailers, who have been back on the road spreading Bob Marley’s lasting positive energy one city at a time. Fusion rock band Tauk and Colorado electronic producer Mi- chal Menert round out the top of the bill, with Nebraska funk and soul mainstays like Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal and festival hosts Kris Lager Band adding their own local flares to the festival. Hullabaloo boasts multiple themed campgrounds, a nine-hole frisbee golf course and a hookah bar. Three-day passes are $70 and single-day passes are $25. Find the full lineup, ticket information and more of the festival’s offerings at hullabaloo- musicfestival.com.

Check out the flyer for a list of performers!