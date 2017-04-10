× Expand Tory Stolen "Cope," 2016, a hanging installation of organza and electrical tape on vinyl, clamps and wire by Angie Seykora, is featured in her solo exhibit, "Part to Part," at the Union for Contemporary Art.

Currently on view in a two-person show with Dan Crane at the Michael Phipps Gallery in the Omaha Public Library, Angie Seykora will solo beginning April 14 in the Wanda D. Ewing Gallery in the Union for Contemporary Art’s newly renovated Blue Lion Building.

In her exhibit Part to Part, Seykora sculpts in an act of transformation, turning plastics and everyday objects in more mysterious and seductive pieces. Concentrating on the material properties of these objects, the artist highlights the tactile and visual experience with repetition and handiwork to transform our perception from an actual object’s use to questions of the object’s value and sustainability in its role in a mass-produced world.

Objects like electrical tape, steel wool, and organza are crafted together to add new textures and mass that impart a spatial awareness and interaction beyond the original functionality of the materials.

Seykora currently lives and works in Omaha, Nebraska. She holds a BFA in Sculpture from Creighton University and an MFA in Sculpture from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. In addition to her dedicated studio practice, Seykora also participates as an artist mentor for Omaha youth through the Joslyn Art Museum’s Kent Bellows Mentoring Program. Seykora is represented by the Art-St-Urban Pavilion, Switzerland.

Part to Part opens with an artist reception on April 14 from 6-9pm at the Wanda D. Ewing gallery, 2423 North 24th Street and is on view through May 27. For more information, visit u-ca.org.