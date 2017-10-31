Photo Album

× Expand 'Seven Lenses' group photography exhibit includes work by artist Tony Lonergan.

The medium of photography traces the ability of light to create impressions, form objects, cast shadows and document reality. A group of photographers each share their own impressions of the medium in Seven Lenses, opening Nov. 3 at Petshop Gallery. The seven each bring a unique vantage point and rich combination of experiences and sensibilities.

Petshop director Alex Jochim’s photos remind the viewer of a family album, a spontaneous collection that gleans from carefully chosen moments while Tony Lonergan lays out a storyboard to bring us along on an excursion.

Zora Murff catalogues profound human experiences in small details as Laura Simpson uses small details to contribute to her documentation of process.

× Expand "Seven Lenses" also features photography from Anthony Licari.

Anthony Licari harnesses a film-noir feel in his grainy portraits and still life, and Joe Addison ditches traditional methods altogether for cameraless photograms that feel like limitless spaces. Rounding out the group is Rana Young, who blends object and abstractness to convey emotional intimacy.

Seven Lenses opens with a reception from 7-10pm on November 3, featuring live tin type making with Ruby Kelley and Adam Dienst-Scott. The show runs through December 29 at Petshop Gallery, 2725-2727 N 62nd St.

For more information, visit the artists’ sites: joeaddisonphotography.com, alexjochim.com, zora-murff.com, laurabethart.com, ranayoung.com, adultdecisions.tumblr.com (Tony Lonergan) and sordidlove.com (Anthony Licari).