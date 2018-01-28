'Rough Riders'

× Expand Brian Gennardo - "Line Works" 1582 (36 x 62).

Artist Brian Gennardo’s outsider stylings, once referred to as “raw art,” headline the next exhibition at Modern Arts Midtown with an opening reception, Feb. 2, 6 -8 p.m.

Gennardo is known for his savage, graphic, expressionist canvases that congeal into a choreography of line and symbolism, eruptions of gesture, marks, line and color.

His artistic symbolism is culturally and politically charged and often bitingly humorous. His roots in street culture and the graffiti style have evolved more recently into quieter, more deliberate, personal expressions and color field abstractions.

× Expand Paul Chelstad - "Patricia Field Mural NYC" 1985 (82x172)

Gennardo is joined by Paul Chelstad and Brent Witters, equally adept at alternative subject and form. Chelstad, known for his large-scale public murals, also claims a street upbringing and was an active graffitist in the New York street scene in the 80s and early 90s.

His stencil-style works feature references to the famous and the infamous and often touch on the cultural and political. His work is in the permanent collection of the Sioux City Arts Center.

× Expand Brent Witters -"Omaha" (19x6x5).

.Brent Witters, a self-taught artist with formal training in photography, specializes in sculptural assemblage and painting. His family background in antique dealing often comes through in his use of discarded and technologically obsolete objects in his assemblages along with photographic and optical elements.

Similarly, Witters uses found and discarded fluids and paints in his paintings, combining and experimenting with the chemical reactions resulting. He often contrasts these amoebic, abstract results by adding sharp, hard line geometric and linear elements as man-made intrusions into these organic forms created by the paints.

Brian Gennardo and company are featured in Modern Arts Midtown from Feb. 2-23 with an opening next Friday from 7-9 p.m. For details and gallery hours, go to modernartsmidtown.com.