Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Warhorse Casino: The Omaha City Council will meet Tuesday, Oct. 18, to hold a public hearing and vote on special use permits for the Warhorse Casino.
- Human Rights and Relations Board: After changes made to the Human Rights and Relations Board early this year, the City Council will vote on six new appointments to the board.
- Google Fiber agreement: The City Council will hold a public hearing on an agreement to allow Google Fiber to install infrastructure to offer communication and broadband internet services.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will also meet Tuesday to discuss naming the new Youth Center facility.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Oct. 18, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.