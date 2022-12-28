Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

The ACLU of Nebraska drops its lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Increased restrictions on reproductive rights look likely to be on the docket when the Legislature reconvenes.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha says it plans to invest over $200 million into housing for lower-income families.

ACLU of Nebraska Drops Lawsuit as DHS Releases Records of Immigration Raid

Dozens of detainees were held in a tent the night following the raid in 2018. Photo courtesy José Jiménez, ACLU of Nebraska.

Documents show the Department of Homeland Security found unsubstantiated concerns of civil rights violations during a 2018 immigration raid in and around O’Neill.

By Bridget Fogarty. Published in El Perico.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Set up an appointment for the new booster today.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 8:20 a.m. on Dec. 27.

AROUND OMAHA

Apartment complexes across the metro are dealing with frozen pipes, and residents are losing their patience. WOWT reports that Tudor Heights and Benson Tower had to shut water off. Some residents say they’re scared of another Legacy Crossing situation.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha expects to invest more than $200 million by 2026 in housing programs, almost double the amount from 2018. The investments will go toward building or rehabilitating nearly 400 homes for lower-income families. About $4 million comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Douglas County gives up to $10,000 each to 64 restaurants as part of its Restaurant Assistance Program. The funding for the program comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. It’s the brainchild of Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh, who says he hopes to extend a round of grants to small businesses and not just restaurants.

The Southwest Airlines crisis continues to hit Eppley Airfield hard. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, Southwest Airlines made up 20 of the 21 canceled arrival flights and 21 of the 23 canceled departing flights. Leaders of pilot unions and flight attendants attribute the crisis to poor company management, as well as antiquated crew-scheduling software.

AROUND NEBRASKA

In an exit interview with the Journal-Star, state Sen. Steve Lathrop discusses why he’s leaving the Legislature and shares his plans for the next phase of his career.

When the Legislature convenes on Jan. 4, increased restrictions on reproductive rights look likely to be on the docket. While Republicans are just short of a filibuster-proof majority, there are some anti-abortion Democrats who might help them pass the bill. It’s not clear whether Republicans will push for a complete ban on abortion, or further restrict it past the current law of 20 weeks.

The saga of Aaron Marshbanks, a deceased Lincoln businessman, stretches to Louisiana. Claims have been filed against his estate by three former partners of Marshbanks in connection with purchasing and rehabilitating properties in New Orleans and Arabi, Louisiana. This brings the claims against Marshbanks to over $45 million.

The Grand Island Casino Resort is open for business. The building at Fonner Park received a makeover and 300 slot machines in less than 90 days of construction. Trent Loos, who serves on the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, says the casino revenue will help ease the burden of property taxes.

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners are not meeting this week. Check back here next week to see what your local government is (or isn’t) up to.

Follow local government reporter Anton Johnson on Twitter to keep up with anything else that may be in the works.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Estimated year by which Christians will no longer

constitute a majority of the American population: 2050

Source: Pew Research Center (Washington)

