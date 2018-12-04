Announcement: Meet Tamar and Natalie our new Theater Contributors

A note from Beau--Performing Arts and Theater Editor at The Reader.

I'm so excited to share with you that we've added two new contributors to our theater section. We're looking forward to expanding our coverage and serving more of our city's theater -loving community with a wider scope for reviews, articles, updates and more. The team that we're creating has strong backgrounds in the theater and a passion for the work it takes. We want you to see and support local shows across Omaha, and we're proud to be a part of this performing arts community, keeping you up to date on what to see and where to go. You can check out Natalie's first review of ELF at the Rose, today at The Reader online and Tamar will be covering next months "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime" at the Omaha Community Playhouse!

TAMAR NUEMANN

Tamar Neumann is a writer, educator, and theatre critic. She is passionate about creating and sharing good theatre in her community. While living in Minnesota, she served on the Board of Directors for Chameleon Theatre Circle, helping to develop their theatre seasons and run their day-to-day operations. She helped adjudicate their New Play Festival, which was an opportunity for the company to develop new playwrights from all over the country. She has written for AisleSay Twin Cities as a theatre critic. She received her BA in English literature from Western Washington University, and her MA in English Literature from Weber State University. She currently teaches writing at Metropolitan Community College.

NATALIE MCGOVERN

Natalie McGovern resides in Omaha, Nebraska, and holds a bachelors degree in Journalism with an Emphasis in Theatre from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She is a member of the Communications Honor Society Lambda Pi Eta, and has been published in The Inquisitr, the Omaha World Herald, Broadway World, and Life &Style Weekly Magazine. Natalie performs in community theatre and has been in the productions of Singing In the Rain, Annie, Footloose, and Guys and Dolls, Spamalot, and Oliver!. She performs in the annual Omaha Press Club Show and sang the National Anthem for the 2017 NBC broadcasted U.S. Olympic Team Trials. Natalie is a Public Relations professional and independent recording artist.