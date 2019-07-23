Taste of LaVista, Kros Strain, and MeiSui









Tasty Little Town

If you aren’t familiar with the many culinary treasures LaVista has to offer, you’ve been missing out on big flavor in this small suburb. Stop by Taste of LaVista this Saturday from 5 to 8pm for beer, fun, food, and to learn more about upcoming events and town projects. Let your voice be heard, have your questions answered, and have a delicious time doing it. Happening at Central Park at 7648 Edgewood Blvd.

Say Cheese with Kros Strain

Did you miss last week’s crawfish boil? What about the Pasta-Tively Delicious food truck? Are you sick of missing delicious food and beer events? Up next, Pint Nine and Kros Strain will host The Cheese Life in their mutual parking lot at 10411 Portal Rd. Stop by this Friday, July 26 from 5 to 8pm, for a cheesy pairing you won’t want to miss, and follow Kros Strain to learn which food trucks are rolling up next.

MeiSui

A brand-noodle spot has opened in the former Dragon Café at 7622 Dodge street. Opened Monday-Sunday from 11am to 9pm, the new establishment hopes to piggyback off of Dragon’s loyal customer base, while enticing new business with attention to detail, traditional dishes, and their freshly hand-pulled noodle bowls.