January 2022

Photographer: Duane Vosika (Instagram & Facebook: @sixhexsix. Website: dvcaptures.com)

Inspired by “Blades of Glory,” Colter Bowers and Jade Korn perform a double lyra routine during the Winter Wonderland Circus at The Max in downtown Omaha on Sunday, December 5, 2021. The burlesque show was put on by Norsefyre, a traveling circus troupe specializing in aerials and fire spinning.

