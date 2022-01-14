January 2022
Photographer: Duane Vosika (Instagram & Facebook: @sixhexsix. Website: dvcaptures.com)
Inspired by “Blades of Glory,” Colter Bowers and Jade Korn perform a double lyra routine during the Winter Wonderland Circus at The Max in downtown Omaha on Sunday, December 5, 2021. The burlesque show was put on by Norsefyre, a traveling circus troupe specializing in aerials and fire spinning.
The Reader pays $150 per selected photo. If would like to submit a photo to 1,000 Words, please send it to work@thereader.com.