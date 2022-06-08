- 2nd Annual Drag Brunch
- June 12
- 2 p.m. show | $50
- Social (Elkhorn, NE)
This Pride Month, check out the 2nd Annual Drag Brunch, a celebration of great food, drinks, and drag performances at Social in Elkhorn.
Midtown guests can take the bus from Social in the Blackstone District at 12:30 p.m. to get to the Elkhorn Social in time for the show and catch a ride back at 5:30 p.m.
You get unlimited “well” drinks and mimosas from 1-4 p.m., which is good because the show/brunch itself runs from 2-4 p.m., then DJ Silkee performs until 6, closing the event.
Tickets cost $50.
— Matt Casas