Blackstone Social opened in 2016, followed by Social (Elkhorn) opening in 2020. Found on event page
  • 2nd Annual Drag Brunch
  • June 12
  • 2 p.m. show | $50
  • Social (Elkhorn, NE)

This Pride Month, check out the 2nd Annual Drag Brunch, a celebration of great food, drinks, and drag performances at Social in Elkhorn.

Midtown guests can take the bus from Social in the Blackstone District at 12:30 p.m. to get to the Elkhorn Social in time for the show and catch a ride back at 5:30 p.m.

You get unlimited “well” drinks and mimosas from 1-4 p.m., which is good because the show/brunch itself runs from 2-4 p.m., then DJ Silkee performs until 6, closing the event.

Tickets cost $50.

— Matt Casas

