The fifth annual Kanpai Con will unite fans of all ages to celebrate Japanese anime, manga, and more at the Hilton DoubleTree downtown.
Guests include voice actors Greg Ayres, Kiba Walker, Rob Mungle, Gareth West, Bryan Massey, Cole Feuchter, and the band V is for Villains.
Attendants can choose from several panels, compete in the costume contest, crush at the open mic, and more during the three-day event.
The opening ceremony kicks off at 2 p.m. on Friday, with the closing ceremony concluding by 6 p.m. on Sunday.
— Matt Casas