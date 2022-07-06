- Tikpere patron party and performance
- July 9
- $25-$150 | 7:30 p.m. performance
- Omaha Community Playhouse
The African Culture Connection presents the annual Tikpere event at the Omaha Community Playhouse early this month.
“Tikpere” translates to “our culture and history will not disappear” in Bariba.
For the patron party, Janette Taylor and Emily Mwaja will co-chair, while Chaima’s African Cuisine will provide delicious hor d’oureves. In addition, guests can visit the cash bar or participate in a silent auction bidding on authentic generously-donated African art.
Then the show starts, featuring ACC performers alongside three international artists.
Tickets are $25 for the general performance, which starts at 7:30, and $150 for the exclusive auction, which starts at 6:30 and includes the performance afterward.
— Matt Casas