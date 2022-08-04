Michael Dressel_”Berlin” photograph

So, you have an aversion to spiders. You are allergic to bees. You have nightmares of hairless cats or being mauled by puppies. The Garden of the Zodiac Gallery may have the cure — the hair of the dog, as it were. Follow your instincts and hoof it on down to Omaha’s Old Market to catch the group exhibit of “Animals,” soon to close its extended engagement on August 21.

During the Covid shutdown, curator and participating artist Christian Rothmann hatched an idea, “to gather some friends, and former exhibitors with the Garden of the Zodiac, and to have one common theme,” for the post-lockdown reopening of the gallery. He landed on a generic subject of Animals, “which could be very dangerous, or could be pets, on the other hand.” With the gallery known mostly for solo exhibits, the idea of a group reopening event presented an interesting opportunity.

Once international travel restrictions were lifted, Berliner and Omaha favorite artist Rothmann was able to assemble work from his international group of about 16 artists. The show features paintings, lithographic prints and photography in a variety of sizes and styles.

Visitors are greeted by four of Theo Heimann’s film-noir-ish photographs of a very tired looking cat of the Sphynx variety, in all of its peculiar hairlessness. Cat people, of course, will swoon. Others may shiver at the naked oddity. A pampered cat from the looks of it, as all pets should be. Looking lissome, yet fragile, with hints of its primal origins in the small details like claws and fangs.

Many pieces in this show rely on humorous response; if not blatantly so, at least enough to wring a smile and a nod from most viewers. Flanking the Sphynx are two prints from one of photography’s most famous, Elliott Erwitt. These are very good examples of Erwitt’s famous, mirthful insight.

Joseph Broghammer, “Fattie #5” 2022, Oil

Most of the work is figurative, depicting real and recognizable animals in various states of activity or repose. One exception might be in the large, surreal oil painting by Joseph Broghammer. Foremost in his enchanting montage of color, shape and elusive symbolism is a fantastic, stately bird-creature, with what might be its own insides on the outside of its body. Rendered in Broghammer’s signature idiomatic style, the “organs” apparently are in the middle of some process best left to the viewer’s imagination.

Similarly, from Paolo Dolzan, an expressionist painter from Italy, is “La Scrofa (the Sow,”) a gestural mélange of purples and blacks, coalescing into a motherly crescent of abstraction, but not enough to obscure the presence of suckling offspring cozy in their porcine shroud.

With six of his expressive black and white street portraits, Zodiac alum Michael Dressel provides images of bonding moments between animal and human. Dressel’s shots appear to be candid, but could just as well be posed, but it is hard to miss the confidence and trust between the people and their consorts, not to mention the photographer. Especially enjoyable are those capturing the animal’s gaze back to the camera and viewer.

Christian Rothmann, “Love Couples, Taipei/Taiwan” 2019 photograph

Rothmann’s two photographs, “Love Couples,” also highlight the human/animal bond with delightful on-site portraits of couples enjoying an outing, complete with very content and relaxed pets in tow. Andrew Baran takes us back into the studio with two formal sittings featuring human models, accompanied by very at-ease, well-behaved pets.

Sticking with the photographers, Frauke Bergemann approaches the animal theme indirectly, venturing into the forest and photographing spiderwebs, in all of their dew-drenched, early morning sparkle. These abstruse photographs of amoebic, arboreal clouds may have you searching impatiently for the apparently truant arachnid.

Frauke Bergemann, from a series “Spider Webs” Photograph

Italian artist and instructor Fulvio De Pellegrin has some photographic fun with his digital collages. “Wash Your Soul,” depicts several world leaders and an odd array of animals in a very special (and sorely needed) laundromat. “Lucky Child,” features a joyful pig, seemingly content in its very human surroundings.

Sculptural entries are by Nebraska artist Larry Sosso, and Peter Eudenbach of Virginia. Sosso’s wire mobile “Yellow Perch” sparkles in the light and casts gently swimming shadows on the wall.

Peter Eudenbach, “Icarus” 2019 photograph

Eudenbach, a multi-disciplined artist and educator, has provided two very spare and modern bird houses, that would be at home in any architectural magazine. In addition, Eudenbach is represented by six of his color photographs, of various bugs and marine life.

This group exhibit, a rarity for the Zodiac, features no less than fifty works related to animals — from mammals to arthropods, to avians, fishes, and insects. And more than a few insights into humans as well.

Vera Mercer’s photograph, “Buffalo Heads,” turns the tables and takes us to the not-always-pretty, business side of animals — livestock and husbandry. The frank scene is of three, horned, Bison heads, resting on an antique table, eyes closed, against a backdrop of contrasting flora and her signature mottled wall. In her popular color stills this all works well together, as in her smaller work, “Fishes,” emphasizing the beauty of the animals, even in death. Mercer has retained some essence of pride in the once-staid bovines. It is a strong image, a still life that needs little explanation, and serves as a reminder of the realities of our omnivorous, agrarian society.

Vera Mercer “Dog” 2022 photograph

Rothmann, a painter and photographer, felt it important to include a few vintage works, some from anonymous sources, primarily as a reminder that animals have long been a source of artistic inspiration. He even included images from some of the more celebrated photographers, like Alec Soth, William Wegman and Elliott Erwitt. “I love to include the big names, to deal with the whole aspect of historic photographs,” He said.

Alec Soth is internationally renowned for his unpretentious approach to portraiture, with a deliberately casual style. Celebrity for Wegman came primarily from his extensive portfolio of portraits of his pet Weimaraners in various “human” attire and situations. Erwitt, a world-renowned, extensively published photographer, is known for his humorous collections on everything from reading to birds, and especially dogs.

For those needing a dose of the insanely cute there are many options, especially in the paintings from German artist Katherine Arndt. These sketchy, naïve-style paintings, seven in all, feature several pink and white, fluffy cats, one clearly grumpy cat, and one clueless, but content, dog.

Finally, Paul Pretzer’s surreal chimeras are presented in both print form and original paintings. Creatures at home on a psychiatrist’s couch, from a thoroughly non-sequitur sense of humor. Pretzer is an alum of the Zodiac, as are several of the artists.

The “Animals” group exhibit continues through Sunday, August 21. The Garden of the Zodiac Gallery is located at 1042 Howard Street, inside the Passageway. For further information and gallery hours, go to Garden of the Zodiac Facebook page, or call 402-341-1877, after 12 noon, Tuesday through Saturday.