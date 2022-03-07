Arte LatinX organizers plan to build on the success of its 2019 juried exhibition.

(Masks are required for all guests. Gallery is open Wed-Sun by appointment only after the opening event.)

Arte LatinX, a juried biennial exhibition organized by UNO’s OLLAS Latin American studies program, kicks off its third installment with the theme “In It Together/Juntos En Esto.”

Hosted this year by Gallery 1516, the show is expected to include a variety of artists from the Great Plains states, casting a net beyond Nebraska as in past biennials. The organizers continue to expand their initiative to create space for and dialogue about those whose work is often invisible and lacks supporting structures.

In conjunction, OLLAS is also sponsoring a high school exhibition open to all students in the Metro area to be displayed at various locations through Benson First Friday’s MaMO Gallery.

Arte LatinX opens March 11 at Gallery 1516 from 6-9 p.m. and closes April 7. For more info including gallery hours, go to www.gallery1516.org and https://www.unomaha.edu/college-of-arts-and-sciences/ollas/community-engagement/activities-conferences-events/arte-latinx.php