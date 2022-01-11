Karen Linder “Mother Nature” 2021, Oil on Linen, 12” x 12”

Gallery 1516 opens the new year with Confluence, an exhibition by five Omaha-based
Artists. Works to be featured are by Karen Linder, Kristae Peterson, Bill Hoover, Meghan Stevens and Steve Azevedo.

Confluence represents “synthesis after disjunction” – exploring what creativity means post the start of the pandemic, and the show features a variety of sizes and mediums.

The Gallery Member’s opening will be Thursday, January 13, from 6-9 p.m. A public opening is scheduled for Friday January 14, from 6-9 p.m. The Gallery is located at 1516 Leavenworth Street, and is currently open by appointment only, Wednesday through Sunday. The show runs through February 27th. Check gallery1516.org for further information about the exhibit and COVID protocols.

