Cheryl Dyer “Wisdom Grows In,” 2021, bookform, mixed media

Two artists and professional freelancers examine recent challenges brought by major shifts in schedules, excess studio time, and themes of home and familiarity, in How to Feel At Home, an exhibit by Sophie Newell and Cheryl Dyer, which opens March 11, at Fred Simon Gallery.

Dyer, who specializes in calligraphy, stretches the envelope or her craft with illustration, intuitive mark-making, and collage.

Sophie Newell “Looks Like PA Will Be Next” 2021, Found materials collage on vintage postcards

British expat Newell works in intricate and varied collage, bringing new life and story to found objects, abandoned photos and letters and news clippings.

How to Feel At Home continues at the Fred Simon Gallery through May 4. The gallery is currently only open by appointment. Further information is available at https://www.artscouncil.nebraska.gov/explore/fred-simon-gallery/.

