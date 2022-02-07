Harold Smith, “Royal I,” 2021, mixed media on canvas

The new exhibition Insight at UNO’s Art Gallery pairs prolific Omaha artist Shawnequa Linder and longtime Kansas City painter Harold Smith brings a fascinating opportunity to contrast their singular, experimental approaches to expressive figurative work.

Smith is known for his assertively colorful and texturally dense portraits of men of color, towards his goal of addressing the complexity of the black male experience in American society. Linder is also recognized for her mixed media portraits, but her sitters are intentionally anonymous, often without distinct facial features, in service of a psychological underpinning that elicits levels of tension and anxiety. She will also exhibit a group of new landscapes.

Shawnequa Linder, “Shadow of Beauty,” 2022, mixed media on canvas

Insight, featuring Shawnequa Linder and Harold Smith runs through Feb. 24 at the UNO Art Gallery. Located on the first floor of the Weber Fine Arts building, the gallery is free to the public and open Mon.-Thu. From 10am-4pm. Smith will give an artist’s talk on Feb. 9 at noon; Linder on Feb. 23 at noon. Visit http://artgallery.unomaha.edu or its Facebook page for updated information, as these events may be rescheduled due to covid. Masks are currently required in all UNO campus buildings.