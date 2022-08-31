Reserve some time Friday, September 2, from 6-8 p.m. as it’s the opening date of “Expressions in Fiber Art VII.” The gallery show features no less than thirty artists, displaying the wide range of possibilities within the world of fabric art. This is the seventh iteration of this fascinating event, and marks a return to the show’s original venue, the Hot Shops Art Center.
This is a loaded calendar, with a fashion show on September 16, several workshops for both kids and adults, including lectures and tours, and all revolving around the main exhibit.
The Opening Reception will be on Friday, September 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibit, in the Nicholas Street Gallery, will run through September 25. Check their website, www.hotshopsartcenter.org,