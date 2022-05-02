Maya Dunietz and David Lemoine, Bemis 2021 Artist-in-Residence. Photo by Colin Conces.

The Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts invited international composer, performer, and sound artist Maya Dunietz to produce and exhibit work that “engages the physicality of sound through a series of installations encompaising” the art center’s entire gallery space. Duneitz’s sculptures are intended to operate as distinct works that are unified and relate to one another to produce a transformative experience as visitors walk through the space.

This artist is of high renown, being exhibited in major venues, like The Centre Pompidou, Palais de Tokyo Paris, among other international spaces.

“Maya Dunietz: Root of Two” opens at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts May 7, and runs through September 11. Bemis Center is located at 724 South 12 Street, Omaha NE 68102. Gallery hours are Wednesday 11am-5pm, Thursday, 11am-9pm, Friday-Sunday 11am-5pm. For more information, visit the Bemis Center’s website: https://www.bemiscenter.org/