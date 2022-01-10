Lily Ackman, “Scarab” 2018, oil

The Nebraska Arts Council and Fred Simon Gallery opens 2022 in January with a solo show of works by Lily Ackman.

Ackman was born in Colorado and raised in Papillion, Nebraska. She has had a life-long interest in nature, especially when it involves the insect world. The intricate, larger-than-life works in this exhibit specifically focus on the beetle and includes many species native to Nebraska.

Her works cover a variety of styles and mediums, reflecting a deep attraction to nature and wildlife, one she has nurtured through working such places as the Henry Doorly Zoo, and the Biology Department at Wayne State College.

The show will run from January 14 through March 2. The Fred Simon Gallery is located at 1004 Farnam Street, in the historic Burlington Building. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More specific gallery visitation information and COVID protocols may be available at their website artscouncil.nebraska.gov/explore/fred-simon-gallery/ or call 402-595-2122.