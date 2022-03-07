“Sigh, Sigh, Kiss!”, 2021, by Matthew Bailey, Natalie Hanson, and Gayle Rocz; still from virtual concert.

Generator Grants, created by Amplify Arts makes it possible for recipients to showcase their art at the venue’s gallery space on Vinton Street in South Omaha.

This month’s exhibit at Generator Space, Dollhouse, brings together Gayle Rocz, Natalie Hanson, and Matthew Bailey in a collaborative, mixed media performance, opening March 11, continuing with performances March 12, 18, and 19, with all shows starting at 7 p.m.

Dollhouse features contemporary dance, video, music and live streaming, as it examines how our on-line and social media presence differs from our off-line personas.

The gallery is also open by appointment Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For appointments, additional performance dates and information, go to https://www.amplifyarts.org.

