Images of “Flora and Fauna” can be found at Split Gallery this weekend.

It may be a cliché, but April showers do bring May flowers along with more than a few critters and birds of all feathers not far behind. Art galleries often take advantage of Spring’s welcomed arrival of flora and fauna, which just happens to be the title of the current exhibit at Split Gallery.

“Flora and Fauna” features the painting of Omaha artists Brad Marr and Lorelle Carr who too are inspired by Spring’s arrival and the prospect of change. Carr says her work has always been motivated by “nature, animals and my deep spirituality,” and her mission to add color, beauty and joy the world.

Floral arrangements, still lifes and portraits of nature are also the metier of Marr who, like Carr, is moved by “the existence of rebirth and change throughout our lives.” For Marr, his work is grounded not only in the roots of nature but “our own personal physiological, mental and physical journeys.”

This is the last weekend for this example of “Flora and Fauna”, Friday, May 27 from 11 am to 6 pm, Saturday, May 28 from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 29from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. A community gallery, Split is located at 2561 Leavenworth St. For hours, future events and other details, go to https://split.gallery/events/.