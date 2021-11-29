Jean-Jacques Passera, “Untitled,” 2014-21 digital photograph

During his nearly two years in a variety of COVID lockdowns, French photographic artist Jean-Jacques Passera found himself thinking differently about space, form and time, and especially about gaze—the way one sees the objects in the world around them. The results of his creative pivots are the subject of Adjustments, opening at the Garden of the Zodiac Gallery on December 2.

The works fall into three distinct series, all connected by Passera’s preference for high-keyed color. The first two incorporate fragmented images of antique marble sculptures or showy iris blossoms suspended against vivid backgrounds of solid color. The third, more abstract grouping experiments with the limits of tonal intensity with the addition of drawn gridwork designs.

Jean-Jacques Passera: Adjustments opens on December 2, 2021 with a reception from 6-8pm, and runs through January 30 in the Garden of the Zodiac Gallery, 1042 Howard Street. The gallery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 8:00pm and on Sundays from noon to 6:00pm. For further information, please contact 402.341.1877, email gardenofthezodiac@gmail.com, or visit The Garden of the Zodiac page on Facebook.