Ivanna Tang “A Beautiful Death” 2021, Charcoal, 8″ x 10”

The Nicholas Street Gallery at The Hot Shops Art Center opens 2022 with A Portrait of Medical Humanities: Artwork by Creighton University Students. An opening reception will be held Friday, January 7, from 5 – 8 p.m. Face masks are required at the opening.
This exhibition is a collection of works made by Creighton University Studio Art majors and School of Medicine students. Many of the works were created in the Art of Examination class taught by Professor Rachel Mindrup or as independent studies with her studio art majors and pre-health majors. Bridging the gap between art and science, care and compassion for our future physicians, and healthcare workers working with patients, are central themes of the show.
The show runs from January 7 through January 31. Nicholas Street Gallery is located inside the Hot Shops Art Center at 1301 Nicholas Street. Further information regarding gallery hours and COVID protocals is available on their website at hotshopsartcenter.com.

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment