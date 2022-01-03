The Nicholas Street Gallery at The Hot Shops Art Center opens 2022 with A Portrait of Medical Humanities: Artwork by Creighton University Students. An opening reception will be held Friday, January 7, from 5 – 8 p.m. Face masks are required at the opening.
This exhibition is a collection of works made by Creighton University Studio Art majors and School of Medicine students. Many of the works were created in the Art of Examination class taught by Professor Rachel Mindrup or as independent studies with her studio art majors and pre-health majors. Bridging the gap between art and science, care and compassion for our future physicians, and healthcare workers working with patients, are central themes of the show.
The show runs from January 7 through January 31. Nicholas Street Gallery is located inside the Hot Shops Art Center at 1301 Nicholas Street. Further information regarding gallery hours and COVID protocals is available on their website at hotshopsartcenter.com.
The Nicholas Street Gallery at The Hot Shops Art Center opens 2022 with A Portrait of Medical Humanities: Artwork by Creighton University Students. An opening reception will be held Friday, January 7, from 5 – 8 p.m. Face masks are required at the opening.