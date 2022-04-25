Readers Choice Voting Open

“Nebraska: Flatwater,” by Adam Larsen, Image still courtesy Gallery 1516

Gallery 1516 presents “Nebraska: Flatwater,” by cinematographer Adam Larsen, an immersive video installation celebrating Nebraska’s landscape. The film was produced by the gallery and directed by Larsen.

Composed of plains, sandhills, and nearly 80,000 rivers, Larsen captures Nebraska’s landscape through the four seasons. The gallery will have a series of projections wrapping around the exhibition space and displaying scenes of the state’s landscape and weather. VIsitors will be subsumed by scenes of blossoming flowers, bison, wheat fields, among others.

Nebraska Flatwater opens at Gallery 1516 on April 29 and runs through July 3. Gallery 1516 is located on 1516 Leavenworth Street, Omaha NE 68102. Gallery hours are by appointment only. For more information, visit Gallery 1516’s website: https://www.gallery1516.org/opening-5

