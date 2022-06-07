- Omaha Summer Arts Festival
- June 10-12
- Fri: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Sat: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Sun: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Free
- Aksarben Village
The 48th Omaha Summer Arts Festival launches at Aksarben Village.
Overall, 135 artists will attend, including dozens of musicians. Veronica Lewis, a bluesy roots artist, pianist, and singer-songwriter, is the headlining act.
It’s also an arts and crafts fest and trade show, complete with mural cubes and vibrant chalk art displays. Meanwhile, enjoy delicious food vendors at the festival or in the restaurants in Aksarben Village.
The festivities run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
*Editor’s Note:
Omaha Farmers Market will temporarily relocate on Sunday, June 12th to make room for the Omaha Summer Arts Festival. The Market will be in Baxter Arena, Lot 26 and will have its normal hours (9am-1pm).
— Matt Casas