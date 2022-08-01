“Faith, Hope & Love,” 8.5 x 11″ watercolor drawing. Artist Jeff Koterba

Omaha’s favorite cartoonist and renaissance man Jeff Koterba will be showing what remains of his original hand-drawn and water-colored cartoons about Omaha, Nebraska and beyond. And when they’re gone…they’re gone.

Prior to switching to creating images digitally, Koterba was one of the last editorial artists to create his water-colored cartoons by hand which gives admirers and collectors the opportunity to enjoy and own them.

Additionally, Koterba’s fun and lively—and rarely-seen—drawings through the eyes of his alter-ego, Petey Sokol the dog, will be available for purchase.

Proceeds during this event help support the non-profit Roberta and Bob Rogers Gallery.

Koterba will be available the following times to sign artworks, write dedications,

personalized notes and tell funny stories:

– Thursday, August 4, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

– Friday, August 5, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

– Saturday, August 6, 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm



Contact: John Rogers, 402 496 4797 or jrogers@rbrg.org