Rachel Mindrup, “Ill-Fitting” Oil on Canvas. 60″ x 48″ 2021

Following Hot Shops Portrait of Medical Humanity group show of Creighton art and med students, its curator, Rachel Mindrup returns with her own solo exhibit, Scanxiety, opening Friday Feb 4. Scanxiety focuses on Mindrup’s ongoing series of paintings related to the genetic disorder neurofibromatosis, including the difficulties of coping with the “what next?” experienced by those with this complex condition.

Mindrup is an assistant professor of drawing and painting and the Richard L. Deming, MD Endowed Chair in Medical Humanities at Creighton University. She received her MFA from the Art Institute of Boston at Lesley University. Her current painting practice is about the study of the figure and portraiture in art and its relation to medicine, healing and identity.

Scanxiety continues until Feb. 28 at Hot Shops Center, 1301 Nicholas St. Hot Shops is currently following Douglas County mask mandate for all visitors. For more information regarding the exhibit and gallery hours, go to https://www.hotshopsartcenter.com.