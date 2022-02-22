Sarah Rowe, Metro ORBT Mural. Nominations include Outstanding 2-D Artist, Outstanding Visual Artist and participant in Outstanding Public Art project.

Ahead of the 16th annual Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards ceremony on Feb. 20, the Roberta & Bob Rogers Gallery will host the OEAA Visual Arts Showcase on Feb. 4 with an opening reception from 5-9pm.

Artists, public art projects and exhibitions were nominated in 10 categories for work on view from Sept. 2020-Aug. 2021. In all, 65 artists are being recognized and at least 35 will be featured in the showcase. This assemblage provides a great reminder of the diverse and high level of creative achievement in Omaha. A complete list of nominees may be found at www.oea-awards.org/current-nominees.

Todd McCollister, “Shelter In Place,” 2020. Nominated for Outstanding 3-D Artist and for organizing Outstanding Presentation in Non-Traditional Format

The OEAA Visual Arts Showcase opens at the Roberta and Bob Rogers Gallery, 1806 Vinton St. There will be an opening reception on Friday, Feb. 4 from 5-9pm, as well as one on Vinton Second Friday, Feb. 11 from 5-9pm; the show runs through Mar. 5. For more information, visit www.rbrg.org or visit the gallery’s Facebook page.

