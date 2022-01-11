Hannah Lee Hall, Untitled, 2020, acrylic, sand, string, towel, collage on board, 16 x 21

Catch the upcoming interactive exhibition Treader, in the Vinton Street commercial district in south Omaha. The exhibit at Generator Space features work by Minnesota artist Hannah Lee Hall and Annika Johnson of Omaha.

Treader will consist of Hall’s colorful, assemblage-style paintings, found sound compositions by Johnson and a Zine authored by both artists. An opening reception is planned for January 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. In addition, on February 18, a public program will be presented featuring texts submitted by exhibition visitors in a found sound composition by Johnson. Details and times for this public presentation To Be Announced.

Generator Space is located at 1804 Vinton Street. Gallery hours are Thursdays & Fridays, 12 to 5 P.M. Exhibition viewings at Generator Space are currently by appointment only, for groups smaller than five. Masks are required. Contact Amplifyarts.org or 402-996-1092 for appointments and more information.