Oliver Husain & Kerstin Schroedinger, “DNCB” (still), 2021, multi-channel image installation with sound. Courtesy of the artists.

“Letting the right one in” takes on diverse and weighted meanings in the Bemis Center’s exhibition I don’t know you like that: The Bodywork of Hospitality, opening on December 9. Organized by curator-in-residence Sylvia Fortin, this group show shifts concepts of hospitality to those associated with “conceptual, physical, political, and historical understanding of bodies.”

Working in a variety of media, the following artists bring their individual perspectives to view: Ingrid Bachmann, Crystal Z Campbell, Jean-Charles de Quillacq, Heather Dewey-Hagborg, Flis Holland, Oliver Husain, Stephanie Dinkins, Celina Eceiza, Adham Faramawy, Mounir Fatmi, Pedro Neves Marques, Rodney McMillian, Bridget Moser, Berenice Olmedo, Kerstin Schroedinger, Jenna Sutela, Ana Torfs, and Francis Upritchard.

I don’t know you like that: The Bodywork of Hospitality is on view from December 9, 2021 through March 19, 2022 at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, 724 S 12th Street. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Sunday from 11am-5pm; extended hours on Thursday until 9pm. For[JF1] more information on related programming and other visitation requirements, visit www.bemiscenter.org.