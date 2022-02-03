(Capacity is limited to 5 guests in the gallery at one time, and masks must be worn at all times.)

Mavis Pusey, “Eric”, geometric abstraction

The Union for Contemporary Art is currently featuring the work of groundbreaking painter and printmaker Mavis Pusey (1928–2019) to its Wanda D. Ewing Gallery. A “leading abstractionist” of the 20th Century, Pusey’s bold geometric forms reflect the dynamism of the ever-changing urban landscape as noted in the venue’s exhibition statement.

Prominent for inclusion in the pivotal 1971 exhibition, Contemporary Black Artists in America, at the Whitney Museum of American Art, Pusey’s work is held in such varied institutions as the Museum of Modern Art in New York City and the Sheldon Museum of Art in Lincoln.

U-CA patrons can now enjoy this exhibit provided by a private collector until Feb. 26. Please take note of any show updates and all COVID protocols at uca.org/exhibition/mavis-pusey