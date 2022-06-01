- Benson First Fridays
- June 3-24
- Benson District
Every Friday of every month, you can get the best of Omaha right here in the Benson Entertainment district.
Benson First Fridays is a weekly collaborative event between local arts and businesses. But more than that, it’s a night of fun participation, tasty eats, and creativity on which you can always rely.
Unique handmade crafts, fresh produce, live music, and art walks are only some of what there is to expect from a typical BFF.
You can download the official map for events/exhibits at galleries and businesses within strolling distance online here.
— Matt Casas