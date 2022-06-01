Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
It’s a team effort: BFF is a volunteer-run operation composed of community members, artists, and business owners. Found on Facebook page
  • Benson First Fridays
  • June 3-24
  • Benson District

Every Friday of every month, you can get the best of Omaha right here in the Benson Entertainment district.

Benson First Fridays is a weekly collaborative event between local arts and businesses. But more than that, it’s a night of fun participation, tasty eats, and creativity on which you can always rely.

Unique handmade crafts, fresh produce, live music, and art walks are only some of what there is to expect from a typical BFF.

You can download the official map for events/exhibits at galleries and businesses within strolling distance online here.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment