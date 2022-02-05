- Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic
- The Durham Museum
- Now – February 27 | $7-11 per non-member
- Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Sunday: 12-4 p.m.
A traveling Smithsonian photo exhibit documenting Billie Holiday comes to The Durham Museum.
Visitors can glimpse into one spring week in 1957 as Holiday performed at a Newark, New Jersey nightclub called Sugar Hill.
Critics have noted how the lively photojournalist work contrasts the hyper-tragedy surrounding the iconic singer’s life.
The museum is open Tuesday – Sunday and costs nothing to members.
You must wear a mask!
— Matt Casas