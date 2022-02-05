  • Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic
  • The Durham Museum
  • Now – February 27 | $7-11 per non-member
  • Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Sunday: 12-4 p.m.
Billie Holiday released twelve albums, appeared in four films, and made over thirty television appearances during her 29-year career.

A traveling Smithsonian photo exhibit documenting Billie Holiday comes to The Durham Museum.

Visitors can glimpse into one spring week in 1957 as Holiday performed at a Newark, New Jersey nightclub called Sugar Hill.

Critics have noted how the lively photojournalist work contrasts the hyper-tragedy surrounding the iconic singer’s life.

The museum is open Tuesday – Sunday and costs nothing to members.

You must wear a mask!

— Matt Casas

