This Black History Month, celebrate with these seven events, most of which are virtual events. Please Be safe and respect the COVID-19 safety guidelines for any in-person events, and have fun learning!

The name of this segment originates from Shirley Chisholm’s memoir, “Unbought and Unbossed.” Found on website

UNBOUGHT: Chamber Music Theatre by the Core Ensemble

Online Event via ZOOM

February 8 | 10:30-11:45 a.m.

Since 1993, the Core Ensemble has celebrated diversity and championed the arts through their Chamber Music Theatre.

Now, the performers will present the enduring stories of Ida B. Wells, Sally Hemings, and Shirley Chisolm.

The music blends classical, jazz, and notable works by influential black women composers.

Connect via ZOOM.

A Taste of Soul is opening its doors after an extended period of inactivity for this special event. Found on Facebook page

A Taste of Soul

U.N.O. Milo Bail Student Center Food Court

February 8 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

A Taste of Soul features delicious soul food at the Milo Bail Student Center Food Court.

The first one hundred people get a free meal – first come, first served.

Otherwise, you need a meal ticket – $10 at the Office of Multicultural Affairs that day.



Note U.N.O. urges you to get vaccinated and to wear a mask except for when eating.



Inside Buffalo was directed by Fred Kudjo Kuwornu and Patrick Jeffrey. Found on Facebook page

Video & Discussion: Inside Buffalo

Online Event via ZOOM

February 15 | 2:15-4:45 p.m

An online event tells the story of the 92nd Buffalo Division.

Led by MCC Academic Advisor Eldridge Bell, the event explores an all-black segregated infantry unit who fought the Nazis in Italy during WWII in addition to racism at home and abroad from their white counterparts.

Inside Buffalo (2010) is an award-winning film.

Connect via ZOOM.



Black Panther made over $1.3 billion at the box office. Found on event page

Film Streaming: Black Panther

Virtual Screening Event

February 17 | Link available until 11:59 p.m.

U.N.O. Multicultural Affairs will stream Black Panther for one day only.

The epic 2018 superhero film features a star-studded black cast, including the late Chadwick Boseman and one of the few black directors employed by Disney, Ryan Coogler.

Follow this link to register and stream it from your home until 11:59 p.m.

Literary lovers will find a lot to get excited about with this event. Found on Facebook page

Virtual Book Fair

Online event via ZOOM

February 17 | 6:30-8 p.m.

Eight black authors will share their literary works experiences at this virtual book fair.

Karen Johns, Adjunct Professor at U.N.O. and Retired O.P.S. teacher, will moderate the panel of writers.

The featured authors include Paul Bryant, Charlene Ligon Butts, Charlotte Duncan-Wagner, Barbara Freeman, Todd Hunter, Dr. LaTonya Jackson, Ronnette Smith & DM Whitaker.

Connect via ZOOM.

The Great Plains Black History Museum was established in 1976 by Bertha Calloway. Found on Facebook page

Black History: Omaha Civil Rights Workshop

Great Plains Black History Museum

February 18 | 8 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

A free ninety-minute workshop about Omaha Civil Rights comes to the Great Plains Black History Museum.

LeClara Gilreath hosts the event, which is open to middle school through adult ages.

No registration is required. Please let the museum know ahead of time if you bring a group by calling 402-932-7077 or emailing infogpbhm@gmail.com.



Please follow social distancing guidelines.



The U.N.O. Office of Multicultural Affairs is located on the first floor of the Milo Bail Student Center. Found on Facebook page

Sugar Rush

U.N.O. Office of Multicultural Affairs

February 22 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The U.N.O. Office of Multicultural Affairs hosts two local catering services serving treats.

Life Elixir Juices by Susan offers refreshing juices made from natural ingredients. Soul Brothers Inc., specializing in soul food, has desserts to share with those who want to celebrate Black History Month.

Please wear a mask when not eating or drinking.

— Matt Casas