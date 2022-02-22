Editor’s note: Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the in-person event at Iowa Western Center, featured in our February issue has been canceled. However, Colson Whitehead will be taking part in the Creighton University’s Presidential Lecture series on March 1st.

Whitehead’s latest novel, Harlem Shuffle, was released last fall.

Award-winning author Colson Whitehead will share his literary experiences and ideas in this remote live-streamed event.

Whitehead is maybe best known for his 2016 historical fiction novel The Underground Railroad. There is a successful Prime Video miniseries adaptation (2021).

With high ratings for the book and show, enjoyers of the page and aspiring writers will glean something special from this one-hour event.

The show starts at 7 pm.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment