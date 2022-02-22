Editor’s note: Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the in-person event at Iowa Western Center, featured in our February issue has been canceled. However, Colson Whitehead will be taking part in the Creighton University’s Presidential Lecture series on March 1st.

Whitehead’s latest novel, Harlem Shuffle, was released last fall.

Creighton University Presidential Lecture Series

March 1

Online Event (Register through the Creighton page above)

7-8 p.m. | Free

Award-winning author Colson Whitehead will share his literary experiences and ideas in this remote live-streamed event.

Whitehead is maybe best known for his 2016 historical fiction novel The Underground Railroad. There is a successful Prime Video miniseries adaptation (2021).

With high ratings for the book and show, enjoyers of the page and aspiring writers will glean something special from this one-hour event.

The show starts at 7 pm.



— Matt Casas