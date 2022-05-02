This three-hour event lets you take the lead with up to two pets per adult at the sprawling Lauritzen Gardens.

Leashes at Lauritzen

May 9

Lauritzen Gardens

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | $9-$15 for non-members, free for members

This dog-inclusive and informal event gives visitors a rare opportunity to explore the scenery at Omaha’s premier living museum with their pawed wagging friends.

Lauritzen will provide water and treats throughout the garden at designated stations across one hundred acres of beautiful florid grounds.

There is a two-dog limit per adult, leashes are required, and owners must provide proof of vaccinations and rabies shots. Securing a timed ticket ahead of time is recommended, and admission is free for members.

Entry costs $9-$15 for non-members. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.