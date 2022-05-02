Readers Choice Voting Open
This three-hour event lets you take the lead with up to two pets per adult at the sprawling Lauritzen Gardens.
  • Leashes at Lauritzen
  • May 9
  • Lauritzen Gardens
  • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | $9-$15 for non-members, free for members

This dog-inclusive and informal event gives visitors a rare opportunity to explore the scenery at Omaha’s premier living museum with their pawed wagging friends.

Lauritzen will provide water and treats throughout the garden at designated stations across one hundred acres of beautiful florid grounds.

There is a two-dog limit per adult, leashes are required, and owners must provide proof of vaccinations and rabies shots. Securing a timed ticket ahead of time is recommended, and admission is free for members.

Entry costs $9-$15 for non-members. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment