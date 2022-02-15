Wednesday February 16

4:30 – 6 p.m.

The Dock, 1229 Millwork Ave

Millwork Conversations is a late afternoon chat series between Omaha’s creators, innovators, artists, thought leaders and activators providing an opportunity to learn from people across communities right here in Nebraska and across the country about new ideas and what’s possible – how to push past real and imagined boundaries.

Ashlei Spivey, February’s Millwork Conversations guest

February’s conversation is with Ashlei Spivey, the bold leader behind Young Black & Influential Omaha and I Be Black Girl, a collective that supports Black women, femmes and girls to access their full potential through economic and reproduction freedom.

In her work as a social entrepreneur, philanthropist, and activist, she champions racial and gender justice to create transformational system change. Most importantly, she is a mother, neighbor, partner and friend.

In 2019, Ashlei was chosen as an ABFE Connecting Leaders Fellow, an inaugural 2020 Black Futures Lab Policy Fellow, and proudly serves on the ACLU of Nebraska board of directors as Board President & Equity Officer. She is also a Tribute to Women, NAACP Freedom Fund, Ten Outstanding Young Omahan and 40 Under 40 awardee.

4:30pm | Doors Open

4:45pm | Conversation Kick Off!

5:15pm | Q&A

5:30pm | Social Hour at Kros Strain Draft Works, located is right next to The Dock at Millwork Commons.

.