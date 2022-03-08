March 13 – April 2, 2022

Hybrid of in-person events and streamed films

This year’s Omaha Film Festival will offer both physical events taking place at the Brownell Talbot Theatre and streaming films viewers can watch from home.

In person events including the Writers Theatre, limited in-person screenings, and the OFF Academy, a two-day educational outreach intended for middle and high school students to learn the process of filmmaking from industry professionals.

All films selected for OFF’22 will be available virtually from March 13 thru April 2.

Voted by MovieMaker magazine as one of the 2019 and 2020 “50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee,” the Omaha Film Festival exists to celebrate the artistic, educational, and historical importance of motion pictures.

The festival showcases over 100 films during its run, including a special section for Nebraska-made films, selected from an average of close to 1000 annual entries that come in from around the world. It offers a wide variety of independent cinema choices that includes regional and world premier films as well as advanced screenings of films that have already attracted wider distribution.

Narrative features, documentaries, short films, and animated shorts are screened during the week-long festival. The selected filmmakers are invited to attend the festival and are given the opportunity to discuss their films with the audience after each screening.