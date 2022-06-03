With apologies to Jamiroquai, no oversized hats are involved with our first local news item that extensively features “virtual sanity.” Starting June 9, KANEKO art gallery is using virtual reality (VR) to share something that is regular reality for too many. In partnership with Emerson Collective, PHI Studio, Legendary Entertainment, and Fondazione Prada, a VR experience from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu will finally hit Omaha. “Carne y Arena,” which offers an immersive look at the plight of Central American and Mexican refugees, was screened at Cannes and features cinematography by Emmanuel Lubezki. This thing won a special Oscar “in recognition of a visionary and powerful experience in storytelling” in 2017, when people talked about the Academy Awards for awards-based reasons. I have never shilled for a VR product in my damn life, but you best believe I want to strap on some “Lawnmower Man” goggles for this.

Brunch is the most fabulous meal of the day, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Omaha has two wildly different June offerings to feast upon. The first is on June 4, when you can attend Not Another Drag Brunch, and why wouldn’t you? The show starts at 10 a.m. and features Lucy Roxia (who loves “Scream”), Cassandra E. Principle (who describes herself as “classy, sassy, and smart-assy”), and Fantasia Garcia (who was Miss Gay Omaha 2017). It also presumably features brunch. But if you’d prefer your events a lot more heteronormative, you can watch “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” at a brunch with your dad on June 19. You can talk about things like bacon and how cool punching Nazis is. Of course, I am being reductive in my comedy, because the real move here is to go to both. Nobody should have to choose between drag queens and Indiana Jones.

Film Streams wants in on the groovy June cinema activities, too: On June 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ruth Sokolof Theater, you can get kinky! Boots. You can watch “Kinky Boots,” the movie that spawned the Tony-winning musical that runs at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) until June 26. After the screening, join a panel discussion with OCP’s Stephen Santa (artistic director, and director of “Kinky Boots”), Lindsay Pape (costume designer) and Roderick Tilmon (Lola in “Kinky Boots”). You can ask them questions like “How kinky should boots safely be?” or “How do I make these boots even kinkier?” You can also see costumes from the production on display in the lobby, but you cannot wear them even if you ask very, very nicely. Then, on June 14 at 6:30 p.m., also at the Ruth Sokolof Theater, you can watch the latest Science on Screen entry: “After Yang.” The film features Colin Farrell and robots, but not in the way that some of you want. A post-screening discussion will feature Dr. Yuliya Lierler and Dr. Beth Lyon from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. They will discuss memory and artificial intelligence. You can ask them questions like “Are we all living in a simulation?” and “How can you be sure we’re not?” and “Can you please reboot the last few years?”