- Maha Music Fest
- July 29-30
- $35-$115 | 5:30 p.m. start on Friday, 1:30 p.m. start on Saturday
- Stinson Park
The 12th Maha Festival – where international, national, and local artists team up for two days – equals over 15 hours of live music.
For Friday, featured acts are Las Cruxes, Bad Self Portraits, Sweeping Promises, and Bartees Strange.
Next, Saturday support includes DJ Shor-T, Dominique Morgan, The Real Zebos, Omaha Girls Rock, Marcey Yates, Geese, Sudan Archives, Indigo De Souza, PUP, and Princess Nokia.
Friday has a 5:30 p.m. start, with the last act at 9:30, Car Seat Headrest, while Saturday sounds at 1:30, culminating with Beach House at 10:30. Gates open 30 minutes before the first acts.
Advance tickets are $35 ($50 day-of) for Friday, $65 ($80 day-of) for Saturday, or $85 ($115 day-of) for both.
— Matt Casas