See your favorite local and national artists and all your friends for two days and nights in Stinson Park. Found on Facebook page
  • Maha Music Fest
  • July 29-30
  • $35-$115 | 5:30 p.m. start on Friday, 1:30 p.m. start on Saturday
  • Stinson Park

The 12th Maha Festival – where international, national, and local artists team up for two days – equals over 15 hours of live music.

For Friday, featured acts are Las Cruxes, Bad Self Portraits, Sweeping Promises, and Bartees Strange.

Next, Saturday support includes DJ Shor-T, Dominique Morgan, The Real Zebos, Omaha Girls Rock, Marcey Yates, Geese, Sudan Archives, Indigo De Souza, PUP, and Princess Nokia.

Friday has a 5:30 p.m. start, with the last act at 9:30, Car Seat Headrest, while Saturday sounds at 1:30, culminating with Beach House at 10:30. Gates open 30 minutes before the first acts.

Advance tickets are $35 ($50 day-of) for Friday, $65 ($80 day-of) for Saturday, or $85 ($115 day-of) for both.

— Matt Casas

