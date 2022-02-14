  • February 20
  • 7-10 p.m.
  • Free
  • Online Event

The 16th annual Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards will again take center stage at the Slowdown.

For everyone else, this is an online event. Livestream the hybrid virtual/live event from your home.

The event is made possible by donations, and since 2006, the ceremony has recognized Omaha artists working in the visual and performing arts.

You can check out the list of nominees online and tune in to see if your favorite artist wins. Don’t miss great performances that represent what the celebration is all about.

— Matt Casas

