Pennsylvania singer-songwriter and producer Alex G has grown from small DIY beginnings to playing some of the country’s biggest festivals.

Indie singer-songwriter and producer Alex G started off self-releasing his music on Bandcamp before his fifth album, DSU, was released by a label.

The 28-year-old has risen in the ranks in the past few years from playing smaller festivals, such as Lincoln Calling in 2017, to playing at Riot Fest this September.

The chance to see Alex G will arrive on Nov 14 at The Waiting Room. Tickets are $19 in advance and $22 day of the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

– Efren Cortez

