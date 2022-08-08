Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Difranco is also a New York Times best-selling author, thanks to her 2019 memoir “No Walls and the Recurring Dream.” Found on Facebook page
  • Ani DiFranco with The Righteous Babes: Gracie and Rachel, Zoe Boekbinder, and Jocelyn Mackenzie
  • August 11
  • 8 p.m. show | $35-$65
  • The Admiral

Ani DiFranco and four Righteous Babes artists perform at The Admiral Theater on August 11 in a show for the soul.

Righteous Babe artists Gracie and Rachel (chamber-pop duo), Zoe Boekbinder (they/them, singer-songwriter), and Jocelyn Mackenzie (psychic, singer-songwriter) will accompany.

With the release of her latest and notably self-produced album, “Revolutionary Love” (2021), DiFranco celebrates her 22nd studio success since she started as a folk guitar-playing songwriter in 1989. In 1990, she established Righteous Babe Records.

Doors open at 7 p.m, and the all-ages show starts at 8. Tickets are $35-$65.

— Matt Casas

